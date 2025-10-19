Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company $BA

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average of $207.83. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

