Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.