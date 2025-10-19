Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

