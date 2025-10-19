Reviewing Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC) & Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC – Get Free Report) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Viaspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viaspace and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viaspace N/A N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences -399.91% -136.17% -101.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viaspace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences $3.74 million 2.12 -$6.99 million ($923.81) -0.01

This table compares Viaspace and Applied DNA Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viaspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied DNA Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viaspace and Applied DNA Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viaspace 0 0 0 0 0.00 Applied DNA Sciences 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Viaspace has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viaspace beats Applied DNA Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viaspace

VIASPACE Inc. engages in the renewable energy business in the United States and internationally. It develops Giant King Grass (GKG), a biomass and energy crop. The company’s GKG could be burned in biomass power plants to generate electricity; made into pellets that could be burned together with coal to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants; generated bio methane through anaerobic digestion; and used as a feedstock for low carbon liquid biofuels for transportation, biochemical, and bio plastics, as well as animal feed. VIASPACE Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

