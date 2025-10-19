1,415 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of LIN opened at $450.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.07. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.27. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

