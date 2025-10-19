Head to Head Analysis: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) versus Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Anteris Technologies Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -66.15% -94.44% -51.58% Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Anteris Technologies Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $31.39 million 22.99 -$18.91 million ($0.81) -31.33 Anteris Technologies Global $2.70 million 65.04 -$76.29 million N/A N/A

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Anteris Technologies Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 1 0 3 0 2.50 Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 4 0 2.60

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.51%. Anteris Technologies Global has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 238.81%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

