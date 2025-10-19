Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

