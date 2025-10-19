Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $122.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

