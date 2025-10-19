PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT Holdings Raised by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,693.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.14.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

