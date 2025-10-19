Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,990 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Barclays raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $26.42 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

