Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 987,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,052,000 after purchasing an additional 873,869 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,672,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,427,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,379,000 after purchasing an additional 430,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

