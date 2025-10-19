TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,224 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

