1,683 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 59.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.71.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SNOW opened at $240.68 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.23 and a 52 week high of $255.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.38 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $10,505,037.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,048.04. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,182,434 shares of company stock valued at $270,280,661 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.