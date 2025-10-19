Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $196.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.74. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $185.45 and a 52-week high of $248.89.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

