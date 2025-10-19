TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Mosaic by 25.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 22,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.