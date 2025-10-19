Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $447.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.89.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

