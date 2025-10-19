Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust $EFT

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117,717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.