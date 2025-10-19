Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after buying an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $440,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

