Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,213 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $208.70 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $214.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

