Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LECO stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.57. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.