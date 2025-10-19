Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 815 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in NiSource by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in NiSource by 39.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

