Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21,362.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 236.36%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Further Reading

