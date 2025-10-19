Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Graco Inc. $GGG

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:GGG opened at $82.36 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graco

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.