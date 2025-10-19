Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,556,000 after purchasing an additional 324,340 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,876,000 after buying an additional 355,533 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,552,000 after buying an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after acquiring an additional 683,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

