Goldstein Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

