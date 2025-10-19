VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF $UBND is Goldstein Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,435,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBND. Comerica Bank raised its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 174.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UBND opened at $22.15 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

