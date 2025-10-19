Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.81 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

