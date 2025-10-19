Systelligence LLC Sells 266,830 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,830 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 627.9% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 96,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.