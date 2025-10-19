Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $752.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $771.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $723.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

