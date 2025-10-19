Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.89.

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE CI opened at $299.81 on Friday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

