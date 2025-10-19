Independence Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Independence Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 547.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for approximately 36.2% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independence Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $58,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 312,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 142,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $52.94 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

