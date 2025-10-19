Goldstein Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April $ZAPR

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth about $434,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Price Performance

ZAPR stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr April (ZAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAPR was launched on Mar 31, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

