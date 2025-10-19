Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $49.00

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 1.97. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

