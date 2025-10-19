Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.29.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.45. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

