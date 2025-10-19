Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

