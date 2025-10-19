Fortive Corporation $FTV Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fortive by 181.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 96.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4,854.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $76,671,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $48.69 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

View Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.