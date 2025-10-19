Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

