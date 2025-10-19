MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,638 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,596,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 64,952 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 194.1% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,011,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 399,866 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

