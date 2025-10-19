MGO One Seven LLC Has $447,000 Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after buying an additional 195,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in W.P. Carey by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,257,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,440,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

W.P. Carey stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.81. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.