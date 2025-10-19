Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2,558.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 97,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IPAC opened at $74.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.