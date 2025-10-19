Cwm LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $145.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.48.

View Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.