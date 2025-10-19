Cwm LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Cwm LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after buying an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,298,000 after purchasing an additional 188,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,372,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $118.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

