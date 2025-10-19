Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 200 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $198,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,869,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,906,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7%

Republic Services stock opened at $219.87 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

