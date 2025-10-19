Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $373,000 Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Southern Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SO stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

