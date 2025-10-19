Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $980,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $81.84 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 0.81.

MMYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

