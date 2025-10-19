Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $32.95 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,537 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 130.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

