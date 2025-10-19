Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,393,000 after purchasing an additional 397,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,675,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $75.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $71.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

