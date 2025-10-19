Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,562 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $31,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 184.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

