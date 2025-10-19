Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $27,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Royal Gold Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $193.76 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.14 and a 200-day moving average of $177.32.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The company had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

