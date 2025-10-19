Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes $519,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,912 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $13,907,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,920.61. This represents a 79.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.8%

Littelfuse stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.